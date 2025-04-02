Chhattisgarh Police Bust Digital Arrest Gang Active in Multiple States

Durg: Chhattisgarh police busted a gang of cyber thugs, who were involved in the digital arrest, running a network spread across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and West Bengal. First, police arrested the accused, who had cheated people in Mumbai and Thane. The other two accused have been arrested from New Town in Kolkata.

The person, who was held from Thane, is the kingpin of the racket. Durg SP Jitendra Shukla said Indraprakash Kashyap, who was duped by fraudsters, received a call from an unknown caller, who introduced himself as an officer of TRAI and said Shukla's Aadhaar card had been misused in crime.

The thugs demanded money from the victim. After being falsely convinced that he was arrested digitally, the victim deposited a total of Rs 49,01,196 in different accounts. As soon as he came to know about the fraudulent activities, the victim filed a case with the Durg police. The police began investigating the case and arrested, Saddam Mullah, the kingpin of the racket from Thane. A case was registered against him under the BNS Act.

Two held from Kolkata

Based on details divulged by Saddam, Durg police arrested two accused from Kolkata. The accused persons, identified as Somnath Dhobale and Naveed, were arrested from Kolkata. Saddam gave a user ID, password and registered SIM card to three other persons, who were from Udaipur in Rajasthan.



Dragnet in Jharkhand

Saddam used to circulate the money of cheating in many accounts. All the accused used to transfer money to their friends in Rajasthan. Later, amounts were transferred to other accounts. Three thugs from Jharkhand, Narendra alias Tinku, Upendra and Sukhbir Singh, residents used to circulate the amount of cheating on the commission of three per cent.

"The mastermind built a network of cyber thugs, who spread their tentacles in multiple states. We have alerted the police of these states where the investigation is on. The other members of the gang will be arrested soon," Shukla said.