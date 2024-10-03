ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Arrests Gold Robber, Probe On

Palamu (Jharkhand): Chhattisgarh police arrested Monu Soni, alias Bukki, a notorious gold robber involved in multiple high-profile robberies across several states, police officials said on Thursday.

Soni, a resident of Chainpur in Palamu, has been linked to numerous robbery incidents in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Monu Soni and his gang were recently involved in a clash with Gumla police in the Chainpur police station area of Palamu, during which one of Soni's associates was shot. The gang had previously looted three gold shops in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and carried out another robbery in Jamshedpur.

Soni's criminal activities spanned Palamu, Garhwa, and Gumla. He narrowly escaped arrest during a robbery attempt in Gumla, and his name surfaced after a firing incident targeting a prominent businessman's car in Barrackpore, West Bengal.