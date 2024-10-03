Chhattisgarh Police Arrests Gold Robber, Probe On

Palamu (Jharkhand): Chhattisgarh police arrested Monu Soni, alias Bukki, a notorious gold robber involved in multiple high-profile robberies across several states, police officials said on Thursday.
Soni, a resident of Chainpur in Palamu, has been linked to numerous robbery incidents in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.
Monu Soni and his gang were recently involved in a clash with Gumla police in the Chainpur police station area of Palamu, during which one of Soni's associates was shot. The gang had previously looted three gold shops in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and carried out another robbery in Jamshedpur.
Soni's criminal activities spanned Palamu, Garhwa, and Gumla. He narrowly escaped arrest during a robbery attempt in Gumla, and his name surfaced after a firing incident targeting a prominent businessman's car in Barrackpore, West Bengal.
In a raid on Soni's residence, police recovered a significant amount of gold. This operation followed a major robbery in Ramanujganj, Chhattisgarh, about a month ago, where gold worth over four crores was stolen.
After the incident, Chhattisgarh police started an operation and he was eventually arrested. Officials have also held a gold shopkeeper from Bihar’s Dehri, from whom some of the looted gold has been recovered.
Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan confirmed Soni's arrest and said that an investigation into the matter is underway.
Read More