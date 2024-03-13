Chhattisgarh Police Arrest Six Naxalites

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): The Jashpur Police and Balrampur police on Wednesday in a joint action arrested six Naxalites, including dreaded Maoist Tunesh Lakra, officials said.

Based on the information of Jharkhand Police, police personnel of both the districts carried out this action and arrested the rebels. A senior official of Jashpur Police said all the arrested Naxalites had fled from Jharkhand and were faking as labourers. "Surguja Police launched a search operation in the division and apprehended them," the senior police official added.

"Surguja division police received information from Jharkhand Police that Lakra, chief of Naxalite organisation, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, was hiding in Jashpur along with his associates and they had deadly weapons. On this input, IG Ankit Garg directed Balrampur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh and his Jashpur counterpart Shashi Mohan Singh to take immediate action," the official added.

A joint police team was formed under the leadership of Kunkuri SDOP Vinod Mandavi and Balrampur Sub-Inspector Subhash Kujur following which these Naxalites were apprehended.

Among the arrested Naxals were Ram Lakra (Garhia, Jharkhand), Ranjit Mahato (Chatra, Jharkhand), Herman Kumar Gunnam (Jharkhand) and Ghulam Shahzad (Sundergarh, Odisha). An AK47 rifle, one magazine and 90 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the arrested Naxalites.

IG Ankit Garg said, "A total of 31 cases have been registered against them. On May 13, 2012, officials of Shankargarh police station in Balrampur arrested Tunesh Lakra. However, he later came out on bail. His associate Tabassum Ahmed, a resident of Palamu district gave him shelter in his rented house in Jashpur."