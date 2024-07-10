Chhattisgarh: Police Arrest Criminal For Duping Techie Of Over Rs 1 Crore

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a criminal for allegedly defrauding a software engineer of a multinational company of crores of rupees by luring him with the promise of getting him married and later duping him of huge amounts of money while impersonating as different made up characters, a top police official said on Wednesday.

The accused carried out the fraud by brainwashing the applicant and extorted over Rs 1 crore from the victim. Police arrested the accused within 48 hours of receiving the complaint.

According to a police official, the victim Nitin Jain, who lives in Sarkanda police station area and is a software engineer in a private company in Pune, reached the cyber police station and filed a report of cyber fraud against the accused.

Nitin said that he has been defrauded of Rs 1,39,51,277 by the accused on the pretext of getting him married. During the investigation of the incident, the police came to know that the accused Rohit had gone to his brother's house in Pune, where he met the applicant Nitin Jain, who lives in Jain Colony. After getting acquainted with each other, Rohit came to know that Nitin Jain was looking for a woman for marriage. Taking advantage of this, the accused contacted the applicant and said that he would introduce him to a woman.

Nitin said the accused showed him photographs of two to three women from the Internet, out of which the applicant liked one the accused said was named Ekta Jain.

Fictitious Woman Ekta Jain: Nitin alleged that the accused Rohit started talking to him in a different voice by impersonating the fictitious woman Ekta Jain and started cheating him. He said that the accused got him deposit about 30 lakh rupees in different bank accounts by impersonating as the fictitious girl Ekta's brother Anshul Jain.

Another Character Of Income Tax Judge: Victim Nitin said that the accused went to Pune and made up a new story in which the woman Ekta Jain's family had property in Hyderabad. He said that the accused contacted him from a different number posing as Hyderabad's Income Tax Judge Subramanyam and made the applicant deposit around 20 lakh rupees in different bank accounts by giving the false assurance of Ekta's arrest.

Cheating By Posing As Property Tax Officer: The accused said that the accused also posed as a non-existent property tax officer Ramakrishna and got about 15 lakh rupees deposited in different bank accounts.

Rs 20 Lakh Swindled By Posing As RBI Officer: Similarly, the accused spoke to the victim in the voice of RBI officer Vinit and intimidated the victim Nitin by telling him that he was under surveillance of investigation agencies due to not being able to pay the amount through instant loan app, Nitin said. He intimidated the victim by saying that police and ED officers are going to raid the house due to which the applicant Nitin, out of fear, deposited about 20 lakh rupees again in different accounts, he said.

On realizing that he was cheated, Nitin approached the police after which the police registered a case on the basis of the applicant's written application and started investigation. Based on bank statements and technical inputs, the police nabbed the culprit Rohit Jain (33). The police seized 2 Android phones, 2 keypad phones, 11 SIM cards used in the commission of the crime. The accused has been arrested by the police and presented in the court. Police said that the accused has been doing mimicry since his school days and is an expert in imitating the voices of women and film actors.