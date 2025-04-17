ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Arrest 14 Bookies From Raipur, Kolkata, Guwahati For Online Cricket Betting

Raipur SSP said 41 bookies have been arrested in 17 cases in this IPL season and goods worth Rs 72 lakh seized from them.

Bookies were arrested across three states (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested 14 bookies, eight of whom are from five states, for running an online cricket betting racket linked to IPL matches. The accused used to operate from Raipur, Kolkata and Guwahati.

Acting on a tip-off received by the anti-crime and cyber unit, Devendra Nagar police in Raipur arrested Nikhil Wadhwani for running online betting from Pandri Over Bridge area in Raipur. After interrogating Wadhwani, police conducted raids in Kolkata and Guwahati. In Kolkata, six persons were arrested from Ashiana Apartment in New Town Rajghar and two from Tulsi Vihar Apartment in Rajarhat. During similar raids in Guwahati, six others were arrested from Mahendri Apartment in Belatola.

Investigations revealed that the accused used to operate online betting racket through three panels, including Lotus L-95, Lotus 651, Lotus 656. Police have seized 67 mobile phones, 8 laptops, 4 routers, ATM cards of 94 banks, SIM cards of 15 different companies, passbooks of 32 different banks, 3 cheque books, a security camera, 4 power extension boards and accounts of the betting slips written in 3 copies from the possession of the bookies.

The accused were booked under Section 4 (a) 7 Gambling Prohibition Act 2022 and various sections of BNS by Devendra Nagar Police, officials said.

Raipur SSP Lal Umed Singh said, "So far in this IPL season, the anti-crime and cyber u​nit has arrested 41 bookies in 17 cases. Goods worth Rs 72,27,700 have been seized from their possession. The arrested accused used more than a dozen Apps for online betting. Letters have been written to banks to hold over 1500 bank accounts for the transaction of betting money."

The accused have been identified as Pankaj Vaswani, Pratik Soni, Kushal Sahu of Bilaspur district, Ravi Sajnani and Sujal Ruparela of Raipur district and Jeet Singh of Durg district in Chhattisgarh.

Eight other accused hail from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. They are Roshan Kumar Thakur of Bihar's Darbhanga district, Sandeep Amrani and Anurag Dahriya of Madhya Pradesh's Katni and Chhindwara districts respectively, Ankul Mishra, Hardeep Singh and Deepanshu Gupta of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, Tajju Masih of Punjab's Gurdaspur district and Bhanu Singh Rajput of Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

