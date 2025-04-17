ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Arrest 14 Bookies From Raipur, Kolkata, Guwahati For Online Cricket Betting

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested 14 bookies, eight of whom are from five states, for running an online cricket betting racket linked to IPL matches. The accused used to operate from Raipur, Kolkata and Guwahati.

Acting on a tip-off received by the anti-crime and cyber unit, Devendra Nagar police in Raipur arrested Nikhil Wadhwani for running online betting from Pandri Over Bridge area in Raipur. After interrogating Wadhwani, police conducted raids in Kolkata and Guwahati. In Kolkata, six persons were arrested from Ashiana Apartment in New Town Rajghar and two from Tulsi Vihar Apartment in Rajarhat. During similar raids in Guwahati, six others were arrested from Mahendri Apartment in Belatola.

Investigations revealed that the accused used to operate online betting racket through three panels, including Lotus L-95, Lotus 651, Lotus 656. Police have seized 67 mobile phones, 8 laptops, 4 routers, ATM cards of 94 banks, SIM cards of 15 different companies, passbooks of 32 different banks, 3 cheque books, a security camera, 4 power extension boards and accounts of the betting slips written in 3 copies from the possession of the bookies.

The accused were booked under Section 4 (a) 7 Gambling Prohibition Act 2022 and various sections of BNS by Devendra Nagar Police, officials said.