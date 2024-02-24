Chhattisgarh: PM to Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Developmental Projects Worth over Rs 34 Crore

Raipur (Chattisgarh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ programme on February 24, 2024 at 12.30 pm on a virtual conference and inaugurate the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 34,400 crore.

The projects cater to a number of important sectors including Roads, Railways, Coal, Power, Solar Energy among others. The program will be presided over by Tourism and Culture Minister, Brijmohan Agarwal, Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai and MP Sunil Soni.

He will lay the foundation stone for NTPC's Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW), in the Raigarh region of Chhattisgarh, and dedicate the company's Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (2x800 MW) to the nation. While Stage-I of the station was built at a cost of about Rs 15,800 crore, Stage-II of the project, which will cost about Rs 15,530 crore, would be built on the land that is already available on the Stage-I grounds, negating the need for additional land.

The project will guarantee lower specific coal consumption and carbon dioxide emissions because it is outfitted with ultra-super critical technology for Stage-II and highly efficient Super Critical technology for Stage-I.

Besides, he will inaugurate a 100 MW AC/155 MW DC solar power project built on an area of 451 acres across nine villages of the Rajnandgaon district at a cost of Rs 907 crore under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

He will also restore NH-49's 55.65 km long section and upgrade it to two lanes with concrete shoulders. The initiative will aid in enhancing communication between Raigarh and Bilaspur. Additionally, the PM will renovate and upgrade a 52.40 km stretch of NH-130 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The project will support the region's economic growth and serve to better connect Ambikapur City with Raipur and Korba City.

This programme will be held at CSEB Ground at the Raipur West Assembly, BTI Ground Shankar Nagar in Raipur South Assembly. Stalls of various schemes will also be set up and their beneficiaries will be present.