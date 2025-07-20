ETV Bharat / state

PCC Chief Accuses BJP Of Selling State's Resources To Adani, CM Says Cong Has Lost Its Mind

Congress will hold an economic blockade in Chhattisgarh against arrest of Bhupesh Baghel's son on July 22.

Published : July 20, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST

Durg: The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) have gone into a war of words over alleged handing over of state's resources to the Adani Group in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Deepak Baij accused the BJP of selling the state's resources to industrialists like Adani. In response, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the grand old party has lost its mind following defeat.

The Congress has announced an economic blockade in protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel's son on July 22, alleging conspiracy.

Baij said that Congress will fight for ensuring the rights of the people of Chhattisgarh. "BJP government is selling the resources of the state to industrialists like Adani. We will keep raising our voice against this and will not allow the resources of our state to get looted. The Congress is ready to fight for the people of the state at every level to ensure their rights," he said.

The PCC chief further alleged that the BJP wants to scare off the Congress by arresting its leaders. "BJP wants to scare our workers and leaders by taking action against Baghel. But such things cannot frighten us," Baij said.

Slamming Congress Sai said, "These people have nothing to say now. After repeated defeats, Congress has lost its mind. The party lost in Assembly, Lok Sabha and municipal body elections. That is why Congress leaders are saying whatever they want," the CM said.

Sai had addressed a programme of a private university in Durg. Under the 'Vishwa Kaushal Maha Kumbh', Rungta University has provided a seven-day online training to 8183 youths and harnessed their communication skills, taught them time management, ChatGPT and also discussed career options. Sai handed over certificates to these youths today.

