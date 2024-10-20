ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Pays Tributes To 2 ITBP Soldiers Killed In IED Blast

Soldiers and political leaders paying tribute to ITBP soldiers killed in an IED blast ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The death of two ITBP soldiers in an IED blast in Narayanpur, Bastar, on Saturday sparked a wave of mourning across Chhattisgarh, with leaders across the political divide paying their respects and tribute to the martyrs.

The deceased soldiers, Amar Pawar from Maharashtra and K Rajesh from Andhra Pradesh were part of an anti-naxal operation jointly conducted by security forces. The blast took place when the soldiers were returning to their camps.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, Deputy CMs Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, and Minister Tankaram Verma attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the Mana Camp in Raipur and expressed condolences to families and fellow soldiers.

On the occasion, Verma reiterated the state government’s commitment to end Naxalism in the state.

"The soldiers gave the supreme sacrifice as they were killed in the line of duty while fighting against Naxalism," he said, adding that the state government is working tirelessly to free Chhattisgarh from Naxalism.