Chhattisgarh Panchayat Polls: CM Sai Casts Vote With Mother, Wife

Jashpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday cast his vote in the three-tier Panchayat elections with his family in his native village Bagiya. Accompanied by his mother Jasmani Devi, wife Kaushalya Sai and others, CM Vishnu Deo Sai went to cast vote at the polling station.

"Do cast your vote to elect the government of your choice. We all should participate in the great festival of democracy," Sai said. Sai was seen queued up in line for his turn. After casting his vote, the CM along with his family members reached the selfie zone built outside the polling station. The CM also took a photo with his family members there.

Long queues of voters have been witnessed at most of the polling stations in Jashpur since morning. A large number of young and elderly voters stood in long queues to vote. The Election Commission has made special arrangements for disabled voters. Sunday marked the last phase of polling in Chhattisgarh.

Voting for the first phase of three-tier Panchayat elections was held largely peacefully on Monday in 53 development blocks across all 33 districts in Chhattisgarh. Expressing his happiness, CM Sai has said for the first time in several decades, villagers cast their votes in panchayat polls across many polling booths in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-hit Bastar region.