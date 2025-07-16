Chhattisgarh: Ajay Mandavi Inspires Children To Become Guardians Of Nature

Kanker: In a unique and impactful effort towards environmental conservation, Padma Shri awardee Ajay Mandavi of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh is leading a campaign to protect the environment by involving schoolchildren in tree plantation drives.
Mandavi, a renowned woodcraft artist and a passionate environmentalist, is shaping the next generation into protectors of nature through a practical approach.
Mandavi, a resident of Kanker and a national awardee for his exceptional contributions to woodcraft, has long been committed to preserving nature.
Taking this mission further, he has now started connecting schoolchildren to his tree plantation campaign. His initiative involves distributing saplings of fruit-bearing and shade giving trees like amla, teak, and bamboo to students. He encouraged the children to plant these trees near their homes.
Mandavi awards the children Rs 10 monthly for nurturing saplings they plant themselves. He said, "This small reward is meant to build responsibility and a sense of pride in these children."
Over the past seven years, Mandavi's movement has seen the participation of hundreds of students across Kanker. Children now water their plants regularly and treat them like members of the family. Mandavi also provides replacements for dead or damaged saplings to ensure continuity.
Mandavi said, "When a child cares for a plant daily, their bond with nature strengthens. This habit enhances their sense of responsibility, empathy, and understanding of environmental importance."
He said that he drew inspiration from a news report in Maharashtra about farmer suicides. "If farmers planted 1,000 trees in a small piece of land, their income could rise to Rs 10,000 per month, saving many lives."
According to him, amla is useful as its fruits can be sold or processed into jam and pickles, while teak and bamboo offer long-term financial returns. "Bamboo, in particular, grows rapidly and gives up to 100 times profit in six years. This is not just a plantation, it is a long-term investment," he added.
The campaign has caught the attention of the Kanker district administration, with Kanker Collector Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar praising the efforts.
"We totally support such initiatives. It is heartening to see children becoming environmental sentinels under Mandavi's guidance," he said.
Mandavi is also known for his transformative work with prisoners. He has trained over 200 inmates in woodcraft, many of whom have turned their lives around. His woodcraft earnings are now being channelled into educating and supporting underprivileged children in Naxal-affected areas.
