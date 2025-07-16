ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Ajay Mandavi Inspires Children To Become Guardians Of Nature

Kanker: In a unique and impactful effort towards environmental conservation, Padma Shri awardee Ajay Mandavi of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh is leading a campaign to protect the environment by involving schoolchildren in tree plantation drives.

Mandavi, a renowned woodcraft artist and a passionate environmentalist, is shaping the next generation into protectors of nature through a practical approach.

Mandavi, a resident of Kanker and a national awardee for his exceptional contributions to woodcraft, has long been committed to preserving nature.

Taking this mission further, he has now started connecting schoolchildren to his tree plantation campaign. His initiative involves distributing saplings of fruit-bearing and shade giving trees like amla, teak, and bamboo to students. He encouraged the children to plant these trees near their homes.

Mandavi awards the children Rs 10 monthly for nurturing saplings they plant themselves. He said, "This small reward is meant to build responsibility and a sense of pride in these children."

Over the past seven years, Mandavi's movement has seen the participation of hundreds of students across Kanker. Children now water their plants regularly and treat them like members of the family. Mandavi also provides replacements for dead or damaged saplings to ensure continuity.