Chhattisgarh Orchestra Artist Drugged in Car, Gangraped, Then Abandoned on Road in Jharkhand

Palamu: An orchestra artist from Chhattisgarh, who came to perform at an event in Jharkhand, was gangraped by four persons after being drugged in a car on Sunday. Two of the accused, who abandoned her on the road after she was gangraped, were arrested by police on the same day. Other two accused persons are, however, absconding, police said.

According to police, the orchestra artist from Chhattisgarh, who was invited by some local people of Bishrampur, to perform at an event in the Hussainabad area of Palamu. The artist is being treated at a hospital now.

The female orchestra artist was targeted while she was returning after performing at the event in Hussainabad. The youth, who accompanied her in the car, first fed her with drugs, and then allegedly gang-raped her.

Later the local people, who found her unconscious on the road, took her to a hospital for treatment. After she regained consciousness, the artist narrated the incident to the police. The police swung into action and arrested Ajay and Bindeshwar, the two accused.

At present, raids are being conducted by police to arrest two other accused. Bishrampur police station in-charge Saurabh Choubey said that the police launched a manhunt for two other accused, who have been absconding.