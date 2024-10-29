ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Nineteen Naxalites Arrested in Sukma's Bhandarpadar and Tumalpaad

Sukma: Police has succeeded in arresting 19 active Naxalites from different police station areas. Chhattisgarh government had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on these Naxalites. Arrest warrants have been issued against several other Naxalites.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that Naxal eradication campaign is being conducted continuously in the district. Meanwhile, information was received from an informer that Naxalites have gathered in the forests of Bhandarpadar and Gompadar of Bhejji police station area to carry out an untoward incident.

Based on this information, a joint team of district force from Bhejji police station and CRPF was sent to Bhandarpadar area on 27 October for search operations. There the soldiers surrounded and caught 5 Naxalites. Arrest warrant has been issued for three Naxalites.

Searches in Tumalpaad

In this connection, a joint team of DRG, Cobra and CRPF was sent to search in Tumalpaad area of ​​Jagargunda police station area. On seeing the police party, some suspects were trying to hide in the forests of Tumalpaad. The police surrounded and caught 14 of them.