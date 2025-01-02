Chhattisgarh: New Security Camp Setup In Naxal Hub; Crucial Road Reopened After 25 Years

Bijapur: Security forces claimed to have achieved a major milestone in their fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh as they set up a new camp in Koragutta—a bastion of the Maoists' PLGA Battalion No. 1 here.

The camp was made operational by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday as part of the Chhattisgarh government's Niyyad Nellnar scheme, a security and development initiative in the region. The move has also made possible the reopening of the Bijapur-Tarrem-Kondapalli-Pamed road, allowing people to have easy access to essential services and facilities.

Officials said the new camp is another step towards the state and central government's target of ending Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026 as the government has adopted a multi-pronged plan to tackle the extremism in the state. Setting up new security camps, modifying and improving infrastructure, and prioritising development and livelihood opportunities.

The Niyyad Nellnar scheme, under which the new camp was established, enhanced security and development in Naxal-affected areas through various initiatives including establishing new camps, improving road connectivity, and bridging all basic facilities to people.

The CRPF officials said that the camp would facilitate and ensure timely and effective action against Naxals and encourage locals to avail benefits of all government schemes and facilities without fear. It also set up a free medical camp in the area to provide health checkups and free medicines to residents.

The new facilities have generated hope and excitement among people, with officials expressing confidence that the camps would bring them closer to the government’s target of a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh by March 2026, which has gained momentum after Home Minister Amit Shah’s 3-day visit to the state, during which he reiterated the pledge and extended full support to the state government.