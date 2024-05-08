ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 3 More Naxals Surrender in Dantewada Under 'Lon Varattu'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 7:59 PM IST

3 Naxals renounce violence in Dantewada(ETV Bharat/ File)

The three surrendered Naxalites were associated with the Malangar Area Committee of Maoists. They laid down their arms at Dantewada SP office on Wednesday under the 'Lon Varattu' campaign.

Dantewada: Three more Naxalites, including two women cadres, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday under the 'Lon Varattu' (Return Home) campaign, taking the figure of surrendered Maoists in Bastar region to 799.

According to police, 'Lon Varattu' campaign, which is aimed at integrating 'misguided' people to the mainstream society, has gained a huge momentum in the state as just a day ago 35 Maoists had put down their arms.

The three Naxalites surrendered at Dantewada superintendent of police office before SP Gaurav Rai and additional SP Ramkumar Burman.

Police said the surrendered Naxalites were in the Malanger Area Committee of Maoists and belonged to two Naxal outfits, KAMS and CNM. They are Kumari Nande Markam, KAMS member, Kesha Gonche, Gonderas Panchayat militia member and Kumari Malle, Gonderas Panchayat CNM member.

The Dantewada Police and CRPF are working to bring the misguided individuals, who are associated with Naxalism, into the mainstream society. Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said the three have renounced violence.

The surrendered Naxalites said that have lost faith in the hollow ideology of the Maoists and their exploitation and have thus decided to lay down their arms.

Till now, among the surrendered Naxalites, 180 had bounties on their heads. All the Naxalites have laid down their arms under the 'Lon Varattu' campaign in Bastar, police said.

