Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill 2 Villagers In Bijapur On Suspicion Of Being Police Informers

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Two villagers were killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on suspicion of being police informers. The incident comes around two weeks after a policeman's brother was hacked to death by the Naxalites in the district.
It has been learnt that Naxalites kidnapped three villagers, including a student, on Tuesday. Among whom, two were killed and the student was released.
The incident took place in Jappemarka village under Mirtur police station area of Bijapur on Tuesday. The Naxalites had set up a 'Jan Adalat' and then killed two villagers. The deceased have been identified as Madvi Suja and Podiam Kosa.
The Bhairamgarh Area Committee of Naxalites has taken responsibility for the murder. Naxalites have claimed that both the deceased villagers used to work as police informers.
On information about the incident, a police team reached the spot. Presently, police are investigating the matter. An officer told on Thursday that the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action is underway.
Last month, Naxalites had killed the brother of a police officer on suspicion of being an informer in Timmernar village under Mirtur police station. The deceased, Sudru Karam was attacked by unidentified Naxalites, who had stomed into the village with weapons. Sudru was the brother of head constable Sannu Karam, who is posted in Dantewada district.
