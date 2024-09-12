ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill 2 Villagers In Bijapur On Suspicion Of Being Police Informers

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Two villagers were killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on suspicion of being police informers. The incident comes around two weeks after a policeman's brother was hacked to death by the Naxalites in the district.

It has been learnt that Naxalites kidnapped three villagers, including a student, on Tuesday. Among whom, two were killed and the student was released.

The incident took place in Jappemarka village under Mirtur police station area of ​​​​Bijapur on Tuesday. The Naxalites had set up a 'Jan Adalat' and then killed two villagers. The deceased have been identified as Madvi Suja and Podiam Kosa.

The Bhairamgarh Area Committee of Naxalites has taken responsibility for the murder. Naxalites have claimed that both the deceased villagers used to work as police informers.