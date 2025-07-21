Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Hack Two Villagers To Death In Bijapur, Escape Into Forest

Bijapur: Naxalites have killed two villagers in Chutwai village under the Tarrem police station area of Bijapur district late Sunday night, police said. According to the police, a small 'action group' of five Naxalites entered the village and killed two men using sharp weapons. The victims have been identified as Kawasi Joga (55) and Mangalu Kursam (50), both residents of the Chutwai village.

Police said that after kilnin the two villagers, the attackers escaped into the dense forests nearby. Police have launched an intensive search operation to trace the attackers.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Govarna said that forces are conducting continuous raids in the forested regions to nab the Naxalites. He also termed the incident a cowardly act aimed at spreading fear. He said, "The limited number of Naxalites left are trying to create terror and mark their presence through such acts. But they will not succeed."

Earlier this year, on February 20, two villagers were killed in Todma village in Dantewada on the suspicion of being police informers. On February 4, a resident of Kakdi was similarly killed by the Naxalites. In 2024, several such incidents occurred in Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts.

These include the killing of two family members during a 'Jan Adalat' in Bijapur on December 21 and a murder of a 35-year-old man in Farsegarh on December 11. On December 6, an Anganwadi worker was killed in Timmapur, and two days later, a 40-year-old woman was killed in Loded village.