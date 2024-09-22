ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Carrying Bounties Surrender In Dantewada

Dantewada: Four Naxalites with a collective bounty of Rs 20 lakhs surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, influenced by the Lon Varratu campaign, the police said on Sunday. Among the surrendered Naxalites were a couple, both carrying bounties of Rs 8 lakhs each. Additionally, another Naxalite had a bounty of Rs 3 lakhs, while a fourth had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh.

The four Naxalites have been identified as Hunga Tamo alias Tomosurya, Yaati Tati, Vijje Vanjam and Madvi Aayate. The surrender comes as part of the broader anti-Naxal campaign in the Dantewada region, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai and Additional Superintendent of Police Ramkumar Barman. The 'Lon Varratu' (Come Back Home campaign), has encouraged hardcore Naxalites to lay down their arms and rejoin mainstream.

The Lon Varratu campaign has gained significant momentum in the Naxal-affected areas like Dantewada. Efforts are underway to spread the campaign across all villages, with the goal of ending the Naxal insurgency. The government is creating awareness through banners, posters and short films. Home Minister Amit Shah, during a recent visit to Chhattisgarh, reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism in the state by 2026.