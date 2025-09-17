ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Two Killed In Dantrewada And Bijapur; 12 Naxalites Surrendered In Narayanpur

Dantewada: Two persons were killed in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday. A man was killed by unidentified assailants in the state's Dantewada, officials said. The incident took place when he was sleeping outside his home on Tuesday night in Neelavaya village of the Aranpur police station area, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Bandi Korram. Additional Superintendent of Police RK Verma confirmed the incident. Verma said that on receiving the information about the incident, a police team was dispatched to the scene. Police are currently investigating the incident at the scene.

“Prima facie, this case appears to be a personal rivalry. However, only after the investigation will it be clear whether the murder was part of a Naxalite incident or the result of a personal dispute, ASP RK Verma said.

According to villagers, the deceased had been a target of Naxalites for several years. Four years ago, his son, Harendra Korram, was killed by Naxalites, the villagers said.

Police officials said that the incident is being thoroughly investigated. If Naxalite involvement is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible. Police patrols have been increased in the entire area, police added.