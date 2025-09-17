Chhattisgarh: Two Killed In Dantrewada And Bijapur; 12 Naxalites Surrendered In Narayanpur
Two men were killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada and Bijapur, while 12 Naxalites have surrendered in Narayanpur.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Dantewada: Two persons were killed in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday. A man was killed by unidentified assailants in the state's Dantewada, officials said. The incident took place when he was sleeping outside his home on Tuesday night in Neelavaya village of the Aranpur police station area, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Bandi Korram. Additional Superintendent of Police RK Verma confirmed the incident. Verma said that on receiving the information about the incident, a police team was dispatched to the scene. Police are currently investigating the incident at the scene.
“Prima facie, this case appears to be a personal rivalry. However, only after the investigation will it be clear whether the murder was part of a Naxalite incident or the result of a personal dispute, ASP RK Verma said.
According to villagers, the deceased had been a target of Naxalites for several years. Four years ago, his son, Harendra Korram, was killed by Naxalites, the villagers said.
Police officials said that the incident is being thoroughly investigated. If Naxalite involvement is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible. Police patrols have been increased in the entire area, police added.
In a separate incident, Naxalites hacked a 36-year-old man to death in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, suspecting him of being a police informer, an official said. Dashru Ram Oyam was murdered on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Benchram village under Jangla police station limits, the police official said.
A group of Naxalites barged into his house and dragged him outside. They then killed him with axes after accusing him of being a police informer, he said. After being alerted about the murder in the morning, a police team was sent to the spot and Oyam’s body was shifted to a hospital for the post-mortem, he said. A search operation has been launched in the area to track down the killers, he added.
Meanwhile, 12 active Naxalites surrendered before Superintendent of Police Robinson Gudiya (IPS) in Narayanpur and pledged to join the mainstream.
These included two Area Committee members and Naxalites carrying a total reward of Rs 1.8 million. Previously, on September 11, 16 Naxalites from a Naxalite sleeper cell had surrendered en masse.
According to police officials, all the surrendered Naxalites had been active for a long time and had been involved in various incidents. Frustrated by the increasing pressure from security forces, the constant establishment of camps, the Naxalites' inhumane and baseless ideology, and discrimination by outside Maoists, they decided to join the mainstream.
During interrogation, the Naxalites admitted that top Maoist leaders are the true enemies of the tribals, enslaving villagers by luring them with false dreams of water, forest, land, and justice.
