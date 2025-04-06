Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Leader Prabhakar's Associates Arrested In Kanker

Kanker: Police on Saturday arrested two associates of the Naxalite leader Prabhakar in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The officials revealed that two Naxalites were helping Prabhakar to get medical treatment.
According to the Police, Ramesh Kumar and Chintu Tamrakar had made arrangements to take Naxalite Prabhakar to the city for treatment. The Naxalites are also accused of providing vehicles and arranging food and accommodation for Maoist Prabhakar and his wife and Raoghat Area Committee Commander Raje Kange.
The police also revealed that both of them have also carried out many big Naxal attacks alongside Prabhakar. Both the accused have been presented in the court.
Naxalite leader Prabhakar carries a bounty of 25 lakhs, and his wife Raje Kange has a bounty of 8 lakhs. Prabhakar has carried out many major Naxal operations. The police are considering the arrest of his associates a big success.
The arrests occurred while Union Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting the state. On Saturday, Amit Shah urged Naxalites in Chhattisgarh to abandon their weapons and reintegrate into society, stating that those who surrendered would receive government protection.
Addressing the Bastar Pandum program on the sidelines of his visit to the Maa Danteshwari temple in Dantewada, Shah said, "Today is the Ashtami of Chaitra Navratri. I have brought the blessings of Maa Danteshwari that in the next Chaitra Navratri, red terror should end from Bastar, and Bastar should become prosperous."
Reaching out to Naxalites, Shah said, "I have come to request all the Naxalite brothers, you should lay down your arms, and come to the mainstream, this region needs development."
Read more: