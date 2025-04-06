ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Leader Prabhakar's Associates Arrested In Kanker

Kanker: Police on Saturday arrested two associates of the Naxalite leader Prabhakar in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The officials revealed that two Naxalites were helping Prabhakar to get medical treatment.

According to the Police, Ramesh Kumar and Chintu Tamrakar had made arrangements to take Naxalite Prabhakar to the city for treatment. The Naxalites are also accused of providing vehicles and arranging food and accommodation for Maoist Prabhakar and his wife and Raoghat Area Committee Commander Raje Kange.

The police also revealed that both of them have also carried out many big Naxal attacks alongside Prabhakar. Both the accused have been presented in the court.

Naxalite leader Prabhakar carries a bounty of 25 lakhs, and his wife Raje Kange has a bounty of 8 lakhs. Prabhakar has carried out many major Naxal operations. The police are considering the arrest of his associates a big success.