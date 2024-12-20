ETV Bharat / state

Two DRG Jawans Injured In IED Blast Triggered By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

An IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Narayanpur on Friday resulted in injuries to two DRG jawans.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Narayanpur: Two personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 am near Kchchapal village under Kohkameta police station limits when a joint team of DRG and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on a search operation, a police official here said. The operation was launched from the Kachchapal police camp.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forested patch near Kachchapal, Naxalites detonated the IED, causing injuries to constables Janak Patel and Ghasiram Manjhi, belonging to the DRG, he said. The injured personnel were rushed to Narayanpur district hospital, he said, adding that they were stated to be out of danger.

