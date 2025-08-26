ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Missing Woman Found Dead After 18 Months, Police Reveal She Was 'Killed For Resisting Rape Bid'

Narayanpur: Police here in Chhattisgarh stumbled upon a shocking discovery during a special campaign launched to trace missing persons. During the course of investigation into a missing complaint concerning a woman, Narayanpur police discovered that the missing person was allegedly murdered and her body dumped by a villager after she resisted his rape attempt.

Almost 18 months after the complaint was lodged, her body was found buried in a drain last weekend. Two accused were arrested in this connection on Sunday, police said.

Last year on November 20, a resident of Uridgaon village lodged a complaint at Benur Police Station, stating that her 27-year-old daughter had gone missing. She mentioned in the complaint that her daughter used to travel to Tamil Nadu for work often but had returned to her village to attend a marriage on February 12, 2024. Since then, she was untraceable, she stated.

Acting on the complaint, Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinson Gudiya launched an investigation. "As investigation proceeded, it was found that one Narshu Vadde, a youth from the same village, was behind the crime. With the help of the cyber cell, police tracked and arrested him from Siddipet in Telangana," he said.

During interrogation, Narshu confessed that he committed the crime while being in an inebriated state. Following the marriage function, he forced the woman to have a physical relationship, but when she resisted his advances, he strangled her to death, the accused said to police.