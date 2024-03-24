Chhattisgarh: Minor Kills Friend for Liking Same Girl He Loved

Balod: A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his best friend over liking the same girl he loved in Chhattisgarh’s Balod, the police said on Sunday. According to the police, the minor accused conspired a plan with his accomplice identified as Gajendra Sahu and killed him. According to the police, the body of the deceased was found on the banks of the Mongri river in Balod on Saturday. The police then promptly launched an investigation into the incident. During the investigation, the police found that the deceased was missing for two days and a missing report of the boy was also lodged in the police station.

The police then took the body into possession. During the investigation, the locals said that they saw three people heading towards the river bank while only two people returned.

The police then arrested the minor accused and his accomplice Gajendra Sahu. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crime. The accused said, “The deceased was my best friend and was much better than me in studies. We were friends for a long time, but we both loved the same girl. Because of this, there was a dispute between us and I planned to kill him with the help of one of my friends, Gajendra Sahu.” Sources said that Gajendra Sahu had mutual enmity with the deceased. Earlier, they had a fight and Gajendra wanted to take revenge.

"Both the accused, including a minor accused, asked his best friend to go to the river bank on the pretext of feeding him bhajiya. Being influenced by his words, the deceased went with them. The accused duo then strangulated him with a fishing net and then killed him with kicks and punches. They then buried the body on the banks of the river,” Superintendent of Police SR Bhagat said. The minor accused has been kept in a juvenile home while Gajendra Sahu has been remanded in police custody, he said.

