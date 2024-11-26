Minor Girl Gangraped; 3 Teachers, One Forest Dept Employee Arrested in Chhattisgarh's MCB

Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur: Police have arrested four people, three of them teachers, on the charges of gang rape of a minor girl. The arrested people deceived the minor girl in the name of helping her in studies. The fourth accused is a forest department employee.

Police have taken this action based on the victim's complaint. According to police, the incident took place on November 15. The accused teacher took the girl to his house by deceit. The other accused were already present at the house.

A week after the incident, on November 22, the minor girl went out to get some goods. The accused teacher forcibly made the girl sit on his bike and took her to the forest quarter. All the accused were already present there. On the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act. Seeing the seriousness of the incident, Superintendent of Police Chandramohan Singh has also been informed about it. All the accused have confessed to their crime during police interrogation.

On this, PCC chief Deepak Baiji said, "The graph of crime is rising rapidly in Chhattisgarh. Mothers and sisters are not safe. Law and order has completely collapsed. The incident that happened is very sad. Police should curb such incidents. Law and order needs to be restored."

BJP's counter attack: BJP MLA from Ambikapur Rajesh Agarwal has launched counterattack on Deepak Baij's allegations. The BJP MLA said that Congress should look back at its own rule. During their government, criminals used to be unbridled, he said, adding that now we have a government and the police who are taking fast action.