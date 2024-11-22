ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Minister Ramvichar Netam Meets Accident, CM Wishes Speedy Recovery

Bemetara: Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam on Friday met with an accident after his car collided with a pickup vehicle on the Raipur-Kawardha National Highway, officials said.

The accident took place while he was returning from Bemetara to Raipur on Friday, officials added. Soon after the accident, a team of Chhattisgarh Police headed to the spot and started searching for the driver of the pickup vehicle, they added.

Along with Netam, others present in the car have also been injured and admitted to Ramakrishna Hospital in Raipur, police said. The police further said the minister suffered an injury in his hand, and two other staff present in the vehicle have also been injured.