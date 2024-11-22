Chhattisgarh Minister Ramvichar Netam Meets Accident, CM Wishes Speedy Recovery

Bemetara: Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam on Friday met with an accident after his car collided with a pickup vehicle on the Raipur-Kawardha National Highway, officials said.
The accident took place while he was returning from Bemetara to Raipur on Friday, officials added. Soon after the accident, a team of Chhattisgarh Police headed to the spot and started searching for the driver of the pickup vehicle, they added.
Along with Netam, others present in the car have also been injured and admitted to Ramakrishna Hospital in Raipur, police said. The police further said the minister suffered an injury in his hand, and two other staff present in the vehicle have also been injured.
कैबिनेट के हमारे वरिष्ठ साथी श्री रामविचार नेताम जी के कार दुर्घटना में चोटिल होने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई है।— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) November 22, 2024
प्रभु श्रीराम से उनके जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।@RamvicharNetam
According to sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar Tirkey, "Minister Ramvichar Netam and the other injured people, were given first aid in Simga hospital and then referred to a hospital in Raipur."
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wished a speedy recovery to his Cabinet colleague. In a post on X, the saying, "News has been received that our senior cabinet colleague Ramvichar Netam has been injured in a car accident. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for his speedy recovery."
After receiving the information, Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal reached the Ramakrishna Hospital to meet Ramvichar Netam.