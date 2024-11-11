Chhattisgarh Minister Laxmi Rajwade Washes Feet Of Women Sweepers On Her Birthday

Surajpur: In a heartening gesture, Chhattisgarh minister Laxmi Rajwade washed the feet of women sweepers on her birthday to pay gratitude to the workers for their social service.

The minister first performed puja on the occasion of her birthday on Sunday and later washed the feet of the women sweepers at the BJP office in Surajpur.

Rajwade took to X to share the pictures showing her celebrating the birthday and washing the feet of the women sweepers.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of my birthday, I had the privilege of attending the Swachhata Didi Samman ceremony organized at the BJP District Office, Surajpur. As per Indian culture, the Didis were honored by washing their feet and presenting them with coconut, which is a small effort to appreciate their contribution to our society. After this, I had lunch with the Swachhata Didi's and shared the joy of my birthday with them, which was a special experience for me. God-like officials and hard-working workers of BJP were also present in this program, whose love and support has always been inspiring. "If there is Lakshmi, there is happiness" - This day is dedicated to all those sisters whose hard work makes our society clean and beautiful,” she Rajwade wrote in the post.

Rajwade stated that in today's era, people were “adopting western civilization and forgetting our culture”.

“The faster we are moving towards western culture today, the more we are getting away from our culture. People celebrate their birthdays by cutting cakes and blowing out candles. This was never a part of our culture. Earlier people used to start their day by offering prayers with Vedic mantras. They used to celebrate their birthdays with great simplicity,” she said.

The minister said that on her birthday, she got the opportunity to have a courtesy meeting with the 'Safai Didis' who contribute in keeping the environment clean.

It can be recalled that in February 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha election that year, PM Modi had also held a program to wash the feet of the sanitary workers to pay them gratitude for their cleanliness work during Kumbh Mela.