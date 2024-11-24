ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Minister Laxmi Rajwade Meets With Accident In Balrampur

Balrampur: Chhattisgarh Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade had a close shave after her car met with an accident in Balrampur district on Sunday. Rajwade and her staff escaped unhurt in the accident which happened while she was on way to see a football match in Kusmi.

Rajwade herself updated about the mishap on her official X handle.

“By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, everyone is safe.... Today while going to attend the final match of the Birsa Munda Football Competition held in Kusmi of Balrampur district, our vehicle met with a road accident near Rajpur on Ambikapur-Ramanujganj road. The incident took place while a truck was overtaking. With the grace of Lord Shri Ram and the love and blessings of all of you, I and all the staff present with me are completely safe. We are all healthy, no one is hurt. Thank you all for your love and prayers,” the Chhattisgarh minister wrote in a post on X. Sources said that Rajwade was to attend the match as a chief guest.