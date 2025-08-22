ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Medical Corp Recalls Several Medicines, Health Dept Under Scanner

Fresh concerns have emerged over alleged supply of substandard medicines in Chhattisgarh after CGMSC ordered a ban on use and distribution of several medicines.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST

Raipur: Serious concerns have been raised over the functioning of the health department after the state medical body, Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation (CGMSC), once again recalled medicines from its warehouse in Raipur.

In its latest order, the Corporation has banned the use and distribution of three medicines, directing their withdrawal from the Raipur drug warehouse. These include:

(i) Paracetamol 650 mg, Batch No. RT 24045, Manufacturer/Supplier: 9M India Limited

(ii) Paracetamol 500 mg, Batch No. RT 23547 and RT 240320, Manufacturer/Supplier: 9M Limited

(iii) Aceclofenac 100 mg + Paracetamol 325 mg, Batch No. APC 508, Manufacturer/Supplier: Healers Lab

"If these batches are in stock at your institution, please immediately stop their use and distribution until further orders and return the stock to the Drug Warehouse, Raipur," the letter of the store officer mentioned.

After the order was issued, it came to light that these medicines were manufactured in 2023-24 and their expiry dates are nearing. It is being suspected that the state medical body deliberately delayed issuing recall orders so that most of the stock of medicines were already used by patients and manufacturing firms do not have to face stock recall or penalty.

Prior to this, on July 30, the Medical Corporation had issued another order banning the use of several medicines and equipment in all hospitals of Raipur and Balodabazar districts. The items included:

(i) Surgical gloves of different sizes (07, 7.5, 6) by Anodita Healthcare

(ii) Surgical gloves (7.5 ISI mark number 7), Sun Mart packaging

(iii) Dextrose with sodium chloride, by Haseeb Pharmaceutical

(iv) Antibiotic Shifa Tri Axon injection powder (1 gram), suspicious batch

During investigation, it was found that many of these medicines and materials were used during operations and given to patients as post-operative antibiotics, allegedly putting lives of patients at risk.

