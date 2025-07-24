Chhattisgarh: Maulana’s Wife Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bilaspur, Kin Allege Murder

Bilaspur(Chhattisgarh): The death of wife of a Maulana in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, under suspicious circumstances, has evoked an angry response from the family members of the pregnant woman, who, they alleged, was killed by the cleric for dowry. The kin also accused the Maulana of torturing and secretly burying without their knowledge to destroy evidence.

"My pregnant daughter was assaulted, forced to drink toilet cleaner, and even branded with a hot iron. This is not a natural death but a murder,” the woman’s mother said. The deceased woman’s family arrived at the Civil Line police station to lodge a complaint on Wednesday. In the FIR, they alleged that their daughter died as a direct result of violence inflicted by her husband.

The woman was allegedly assaulted on the night of July 11 after an argument between the couple over another woman. Kin alleged that in the course of an altercation, the Maulana turned violent and beat her.



Torture allegation

The family members alleged the woman was tortured and was forcibly given toilet cleaner and branded with a hot object. " When her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries,” said one family member. They further alleged that the Maulana, in an attempt to cover up the crime, erased all evidence from the crime scene before secretly transporting the body to Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, for burial without informing the victim’s parents.



Dowry harassment allegation

The woman’s family members said she faced constant harassment since her marriage for dowry. The family members have demanded a fair investigation of the case from the Civil Line Police. "My daughter was harassed by her husband. My daughter's death is not a normal incident. She has been murdered. We want the body to be exhumed from the grave and properly demand her post-mortem. We want justice," the deceased woman's mother said.



Police begin investigation

The Civil Line Police registered the complaint and initiated an investigation into the case. CSP Nimitesh Singh Parihar said, “We have written to the Mirzapur SDM and police requesting that the body be exhumed for post-mortem. The report will be crucial in establishing the cause of death."