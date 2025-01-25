Chhattisgarh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Raipur

Raipur: A massive fire broke out in Sanjay Chemical Plant in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident so far.

It is learnt that the fire broke out at the paint making section of the chemical plant operating in Tilda Nevra. As soon as the information about the fire was received, a team of fire brigade reached the spot and efforts were on to extinguish the fire. Adequate police force is present on the spot along with Tilda SDM and police station in-charge to oversee the firefighting efforts.

It is understood that a tanker full of thinner is also parked on the premises of the chemical plant where the fire has broken out. There are apprehensions that in case the fire is not controlled in time, the thinner tanker can blast anytime.

Videos of the fire at the Raipur chemical factory showed massive billows of smoke and raging flames emanating from the plant. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.