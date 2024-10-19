ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Maoist IED Attack Injures Two Security Personnel During Anti-Insurgency Operation

Narayanpur: At least two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast orchestrated by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday. The explosion occurred near Mohandi village in the Abujhmad area while security forces were returning from an anti-Maoist operation.

According to a police officer, the injured troopers are being evacuated from the forest region and further updates on their condition are yet to be ascertained. Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar confirmed that the soldiers are being airlifted to Raipur after receiving the treatment.

The ongoing conflict in Chhattisgarh has seen Maoists frequently deploying IEDs to target security personnel. The attack highlights the persistent dangers faced by forces engaged in counter-insurgency operations in the Maoist-affected Bastar division. Authorities are conducting extensive anti-Maoist operations aimed at neutralising their activities in the region.