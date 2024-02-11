Chhattisgarh Man Rescues 3,500 Snakes in Recent Years

Suryakant, a resident of Rudri in Dhamtari has caught over 3,500 snakes and released them in the forests in the last few years. Both villagers and forest department seek his help.

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): Whenever a snake enters in any house in Rudri area of Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari, the person who is called for help is Suryakant. Even the forest department reaches out to Suryakant for assistance. So far, he has caught over 3,500 venomous snakes in the Rudri Road area of the city.

According to locals, Rudri is home to poisonous snakes for decades. Venomous snakes often enter houses during rainy and summer seasons and sometimes people die due to snake bites.

Suryakant said he started rescuing snakes after watching a YouTube video on his mobile. "While watching the video I saw how easily a snake charmer caught a snake. The video inspired me to try my hand at this since reptiles have always been a cause of worry in the area. I realised that I would not only be able to save people's live but also prevent snakes from getting hurt in attacks that follow later," he said.

No matter how poisonous a snake is, Suryakant manages to slid it inside the box in the blink of an eye. Suryakant said he has caught many Russell's vipers, whose poison can kill a person in a few minutes. He said he never charges any money to catch a snake. After getting the snake caught, he releases it in the forest.

During this process, Suryakant takes special attention to ensure that the reptile is not hurt. He asks villagers not to kill snakes because they are our friends as they consume insects that harm crops.

