Chhattisgarh Man Rapes Minor Niece On Pretext Of Showing Durga Puja Preparations, Arrested
Balod Police said the accused is a habitual offender, who had earlier been jailed on charges of theft.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
Balod: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 55-year-old uncle in Gunderdehi of Chhattisgarh's Balod district on the pretext of taking her around to see Durga Puja preparations, police said on Tuesday. Based on her father's complaint, the accused has been arrested and further investigations are underway, they added.
Preliminary probe revealed that the accused lured the girl, a student of class 3, with promise of showing her Durga Puja preparations in the locality. He took her on his motorcycle to a forest, where he allegedly committed the crime. The incident took place in the Gurur police station area on Monday.
"The victim's father filed a complaint, claiming that her uncle had committed the crime. Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway," said Monica Thakur, ASP, Balod.
According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, she was playing in the village in the evening when the accused approached her, promising to take her around to see the ongoing preparations for the festival. "He then took her to the nearby forest, where he raped her and also attempted to strangle her to death," the complainant said.
The girl somehow managed to escape and reached a nearby village. She informed the villagers, who reported the incident to the police.
"The accused's slippers and glasses, along with some crucial evidence have been collected from the scene. The accused is a habitual offender and has previously been jailed for theft. Police have arrested him. A case has been registered and probe is on," said Sunil Tirkey, Station House Officer, Gurur police station.
