Chhattisgarh Man Rapes Minor Niece On Pretext Of Showing Durga Puja Preparations, Arrested

Balod: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 55-year-old uncle in Gunderdehi of Chhattisgarh's Balod district on the pretext of taking her around to see Durga Puja preparations, police said on Tuesday. Based on her father's complaint, the accused has been arrested and further investigations are underway, they added.

Preliminary probe revealed that the accused lured the girl, a student of class 3, with promise of showing her Durga Puja preparations in the locality. He took her on his motorcycle to a forest, where he allegedly committed the crime. The incident took place in the Gurur police station area on Monday.

"The victim's father filed a complaint, claiming that her uncle had committed the crime. Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway," said Monica Thakur, ASP, Balod.