Chhattisgarh Man 'Lynched' To Death in Kawardha, 8 Detained

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): An angry mob allegedly beat a man to death after tying him to a tree for reportedly molesting a woman in a village in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district, police said on Tuesday.

Later, villagers themselves reported the matter to police. A case has been registered by Kukdur Police and eight people have been detained in this connection.

It has been reported that deceased Dharam Singh, a resident of Dhurve Rali village came to Damgarh village on Monday looking for his buffalo that had gone missing. At that time, a wedding ceremony was being held in the village.

Dharam saw a woman on the road and allegedly molested her and tried to snatch her gold chain. The woman attacked Dharam with a stone and injured him. After which, she called out to her family members.

Soon a crowd gathered at the spot and questioned Dharam about his whereabouts. Being confronted by so many people, Dharam started running away but the crowd chased him. After catching Dharam, they tied him to a tree and started beating him up.

Villagers then called Dharam's brother-in-law and demanded money as compensation. The deceased's family said that they would talk about it in the morning. Meanwhile, Dharam succumbed to his injuries at night. Next morning, when villagers came to see him, they found him dead. They got scared and ran away after untying the rope and some villagers informed police.

"It has been reported that deceased Dharam Singh had come to Damgarh village, where he molested a woman. After which, villagers tied him to a tree and beat him up, due to which he died. Eight suspects have been detained and are being interrogated," Abhishek Pallav, SP said.