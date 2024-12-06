ETV Bharat / state

Suspecting Her Character, Chhattisgarh Man Kills Wife, Then Files Missing Report; Arrested

The man had killed his wife over suspected infidelity and dumped her body into a nearby dam on November 30. He was arrested yesterday.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 57 minutes ago

Korba: Pali Police on Thursday arrested a man, in connection with his wife's murder in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, who had initially filed a missing person case in the police station to mislead cops.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation and his wife's body was fished out from the Nakati dam, where he had dumped it.

During investigations it was revealed that the accused had allegedly beaten his wife to death with a stick and then tied a stone to the body before throwing it into the dam. The accused has been identified as Umashankar, a resident of Daurabhatha village under Pali police station area, police said.

It has surfaced that Umashankar doubted the character of his wife Ishwari Kumari and this led to a dispute between the couple on the night of November 30. The arguments intensified such that Umashankar started beating Ishwari with a stick that resulted in her death.

In order to avoid getting nabbed, the accused loaded her body on his bicycle and went to the Nakati dam, adjoining the village. After which, he tied a stone to his wife's body and dumped it into the water.

After disposing off the body, Umashankar misled his in-laws and other relatives by saying his wife had gone missing. He then went to Pali police station and registered a missing person report. Based on which, police launched an investigation.

While probing the case, police got suspicious about the details narrated by Umashankar. When interrogated, he failed to give proper answers, which deepened the suspicion of the police. Finally, during intensive grilling, Umashankar finally broke down before police and confessed his crime.

"Umashankar has been arrested from Dhaurabhatha village on charges of murdering his wife. The body has been recovered on the basis of information provided by the accused. Legal action has been taken under relevant sections of the BNS. The accused has been sent on remand," UBS Chauhan, ASP, Korba said.

