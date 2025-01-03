ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Kills Wife After Argument Over Tea, Surrenders At Police Station

Man got into an argument with his wife over preparing tea and attacked her with an axe. The woman died during treatment at the hospital.

Chhattisgarh Man Kills Wife After Argument Over Tea, Surrenders At Police Station
Balod: A man allegedly killed his wife over a minor dispute in Chhattisgarh's Balod district and later surrendered himself at a police station on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place in Sangli village under Kanwar police station area. The accused has been identified as Kewal Chand Sahu and the victim is Ishwari Sahu.

According to relatives, the couple used to quarrel almost every day over minor domestic issues. On Friday, the two got into an argument over preparing tea. Kewal followed Ishwari to the kitchen and soon their argument turned into a violent quarrel. In a fit of rage, Kewal locked the kitchen door and attacked Ishwari with an axe, leaving her bleeding profusely. After committing the crime, he fled from the house, they said.

Their children, who were so long calling out to them from outside the kitchen, found Ishwari lying in a pool of blood and informed neighours, who took her to a hospital in Dhamtari. Ishwari, however, died during treatment.

Later, Kewal surrendered at Kanwar police station.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that Ishwari Sahu and her husband Kewal Chand Sahu had an argument over a minor issue. A case has been registered and investigations are underway," Lata Tiwari, Kanwar police station in-charge said.

