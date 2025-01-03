ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Kills Wife After Argument Over Tea, Surrenders At Police Station

Balod: A man allegedly killed his wife over a minor dispute in Chhattisgarh's Balod district and later surrendered himself at a police station on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place in Sangli village under Kanwar police station area. The accused has been identified as Kewal Chand Sahu and the victim is Ishwari Sahu.

According to relatives, the couple used to quarrel almost every day over minor domestic issues. On Friday, the two got into an argument over preparing tea. Kewal followed Ishwari to the kitchen and soon their argument turned into a violent quarrel. In a fit of rage, Kewal locked the kitchen door and attacked Ishwari with an axe, leaving her bleeding profusely. After committing the crime, he fled from the house, they said.