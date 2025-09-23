ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Man Hacked To Death By Own Brother Over Witchcraft Suspicion, Accused Nabbed After Chase

Janjgir Champa: In a shocking incident, a man in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district was murdered allegedly by his own brother on suspicion of practicing witchcraft. The accused, identified as Ajit Pal, believed that his brother's alleged black magic led to huge losses in his dhaba business, and hence decided to eliminate him. Accused Pal has been arrested, officials said.

Police said the crime, which took place on Monday outside the victim's house, was witnessed by niece of the accused.

Police said the accused runs a small dhaba in front of Prakash Industries. For a long time, he had been suspecting that his brother, Ram Prasad Pal, was practicing witchcraft which led to losses in the business. The matter had even reached the police station earlier, when Ajit Pal had lodged a complaint claiming that his brother, who lived alone near Peepal Chowk, performed rituals at a nearby Shiva temple. The duo often quarreled over this.

On the fateful day, victim Ram Prasad Pal was at his house. At Around 7 PM, his minor granddaughter had gone to a grocery store near Peepal Chowk when she saw her grandfather being hacked by her uncle Ajit Pal with a sickle. She immediately ran to inform her father Laxman Pal. Laxman rushed to the spot and found his father lying in a pool of blood outside the house. Family members rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.