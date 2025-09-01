Chhattisgarh: Man Gets 10-Year Imprisonment For Raping Daughter-In-Law; Judge Reads Out Ramcharit Manas

Jashpur: A man, who raped his daughter-in-law in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 2,000 by the district court.

While pronouncing the verdict in this case, additional sessions judge Janardan Khare of the Jashpur District Court read out the verses from Ramcharit Manas. Khare said that outraging the modesty of a woman is totally unacceptable and deserves a harsh punishment.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the guilty will have to undergo an additional one year of simple imprisonment. The court pronounced the verdict on August 22. The incident took place on 13 August 2022.

Khare said that a person who brings disgrace to relations is liable for punishment. By mentioning this shloka, the court made it clear that Ramcharit Manas is not only a religious text, but also an eternal message upholding social dignity and conduct.

Public prosecutor Anupam Tirkey said the victim had lodged a complaint at Pandarapath Chowki Police Station Bagicha on 13 August 2022. She had told that on August 12, when her husband had gone out for work, she was resting at home due to the injury sustained during a paddy plantation, the accused, who is her uncle-in-law, forcibly entered the room and raped her.

When the victim made a noise and her minor daughter shouted for help, neighbours came and freed the victim from the clutches of the accused. Based on a complaint of the victim, the Bagicha police station registered a case against the accused under sections 376 and 450 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested and produced in the court. The police had also presented the charge sheet in this case within the stipulated time.