Chhattisgarh: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Live-In Partner, Co-Accused House Owner Held

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): A man allegedly killed his live-in partner and then reportedly died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district while the co-accused has been arrested, officials said.

Body of a woman was found in Keshkal valley in the district and while examining her call details, police found that she was in regular communication with a man. During investigation, police nabbed another man, who was the owner of the house where the couple lived and also helped the accused to dispose of the woman's body.

The house owner told police that the woman and the main accused were in a live-in relationship and lived in his house on rent for the last four months in Kawardha. He said that the two used to frequently fight over some issue. The accused, who was already married, had his family in Bhilai and wanted to snap ties with the victim, he said.

On August 1, there was a quarrel between the two over phone and at midnight, the accused arrived from Bhilai. After which, a fresh round of dispute rose between them. However, after a while, everything fell silent inside the house, the house owner said.

When he knocked on the door, the accused opened it and said that he had murdered the woman. After which, the two hacked a plan to dispose of the body. The house owner said he agreed to help the accused as the latter lured him with money.

On the night of August 2, they had taken the woman's body to Keshkal valley by car and disposed it. After which, they returned to Kawardha while the accused left for his home in Bhilai.