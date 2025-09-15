Chhattisgarh Man Arrested For Offering Cold Drink To Bear Near Mata Chandi Temple
Karan Dhuri said he offered a cold drink to the bear, which drank and left the temple premises, as he was ignorant of the consequences.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST
Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh): An act of self-professed generosity for a bear by a youth has landed him in legal trouble in Chhattisgarh. The officials of the Mahasamund Forest Department arrested the youth, who was identified as Karan Dhuri, for feeding a cold drink to a wild bear near the Mata Chandi Temple in Ghunchapali, under the Bagbahara forest range.
On September 4, he offered a soft drink to a bear that had wandered into the Mata Chandi Temple premises in Ghunchapali, under the Bagbahara forest range. The bear drank the cold drink without hesitation.
Soon after the video became viral, Forest officials launched an investigation, eventually identifying the accused. Dhuri was arrested on September 12, after a joint operation by the forest departments of Bagbahara and Bilaspur. The act which seemed normal to Dhuri turned into a legal offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The youth was then brought back to Bagbahara for further legal proceedings. “We have taken this action under the Wildlife Act. Feeding or giving water to any wild animal is dangerous and illegal,” said Govind Singh, Deputy Forest Divisional Officer.
Loknath Dhruv, Ranger, Bagbahara, speaking on the arrest, said, “The man has been arrested and action is being taken under Sections 9, 51, and 52 of the Wildlife Protection Act." During interrogation, Dhuri claimed ignorance. According to officials, he admitted to handing over the cold drink to the bear but said he did it spontaneously when others nearby attempted the same.
Officials told the arrested youth that wild animals should not be treated or fed like pets, even with good intentions. Such acts alter their natural behaviour and can lead to dangerous human-animal encounters. This case marks the first formal arrest in Chhattisgarh for such an incident.
