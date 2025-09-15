ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Arrested For Offering Cold Drink To Bear Near Mata Chandi Temple

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh): An act of self-professed generosity for a bear by a youth has landed him in legal trouble in Chhattisgarh. The officials of the Mahasamund Forest Department arrested the youth, who was identified as Karan Dhuri, for feeding a cold drink to a wild bear near the Mata Chandi Temple in Ghunchapali, under the Bagbahara forest range.

On September 4, he offered a soft drink to a bear that had wandered into the Mata Chandi Temple premises in Ghunchapali, under the Bagbahara forest range. The bear drank the cold drink without hesitation.

Soon after the video became viral, Forest officials launched an investigation, eventually identifying the accused. Dhuri was arrested on September 12, after a joint operation by the forest departments of Bagbahara and Bilaspur. The act which seemed normal to Dhuri turned into a legal offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.