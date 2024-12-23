Chhattisgarh Mahtari Vandan Yojana Scandal: Sunny Leone’s ‘Imposter’ Arrested

Jagdalpur: Chhattisgarh Police has arrested a man accused of drawing benefits illegally from the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a welfare scheme aimed to provide financial assistance to women by impersonating actor Sunny Leone.

Virendra Joshi, a resident of Talur village in Bastar district, was caught claiming benefits using the name of Leone. He, according to the authorities, had been receiving Rs 1,000 monthly under the scheme. Police arrested Joshi after the fraud was revealed on December 22. His bank account has been frozen and investigations are underway to determine if others were involved.

About The Fraud

Bastar Collector Harish S. informed the media that the fraud was discovered after complaints were received regarding discrepancies in the scheme’s operations. The application under Sunny Leone's name was approved using the ID of an Anganwadi worker, Vedmati Joshi. This ID was used to register and approve the fraudulent form.

Laxity In Supervision

Initial investigations revealed negligence on the part of Anganwadi workers and supervisors. Funds were deposited into Virendra Joshi’s bank account over the past 10 months.

Key Timelines:

Fraud revealed: December 22

Complaint filed: December 22

FIR lodged: December 22, as per orders from Bastar Collector

Arrest made: December 22

Duration of fraud: Ongoing for 10 months

Accused Claims Innocence

Speaking to the media, Virendra Joshi claimed he was being framed and that his Aadhaar and bank details were misused. “I have no knowledge of the form being filled in Sunny Leone’s name or the money credited to my account. If Rs 10,000 has been deposited into my account, it belongs to the government, and I am ready to return it," Joshi said. He also demanded a thorough investigation into the whole matter.

Investigation

Bastar Collector Harish S, after Joshi’s statements, confirmed that the possibility of a conspiracy was also being probed. “We will investigate all angles, including the accused's claims, and take strict action against anyone found guilty,” he added. Moreover, officials have assured that the funds deposited into the accused’s account will be recovered.

Designed to uplift women economically, the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, has been mired in controversy after this shocking misuse. The incident has raised questions about oversight mechanisms in welfare schemes.