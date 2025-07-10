ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Liquor 'Scam' Case: 22 Accused Excise Dept Officials Suspended After EOW's Charge Sheet

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government has suspended 22 officers posted in the Excise Department accused in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam case in the state.

These include 5 Deputy Commissioners, 5 Assistant and District Excise Officers besides 12 Assistant Commissioners. The suspension of the officers comes after the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on July 7, filed the fourth supplementary charge sheet in the alleged liquor scam case believed to have taken place between 2019 and 2022 during the tenure of Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government in the state.

A total of 29 officers of the Excise Department, seven of whom have retired, have been named in the charge sheet on charges of selling liquor worth Rs 2174 crore without paying duty alongside the duty paid liquor at the government shops.