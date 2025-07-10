Chhattisgarh Liquor 'Scam' Case: 22 Accused Excise Dept Officials Suspended After EOW's Charge Sheet

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government has suspended 22 officers posted in the Excise Department accused in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam case in the state.
These include 5 Deputy Commissioners, 5 Assistant and District Excise Officers besides 12 Assistant Commissioners. The suspension of the officers comes after the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on July 7, filed the fourth supplementary charge sheet in the alleged liquor scam case believed to have taken place between 2019 and 2022 during the tenure of Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government in the state.
A total of 29 officers of the Excise Department, seven of whom have retired, have been named in the charge sheet on charges of selling liquor worth Rs 2174 crore without paying duty alongside the duty paid liquor at the government shops.
The five Deputy Commissioners of the Excise Department accused in the case include Animesh Netam, Deputy Commissioner Excise Divisional Flying Squad Officer Raipur Division, Arvind Kumar Patel, Office of Excise Commissioner Naya Raipur, Neetu Totani, Office of Excise Commissioner Naya Raipur, Nohar Singh Thakur, Office of Deputy Commissioner Excise Divisional Flying Squad Bilaspur Division, Vijay Sen Sharma, Office of Deputy Commissioner Excise Divisional Flying Squad Surguja Division.
The 5 Assistant and District Excise Officers who have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the case include Mohit Kumar Jaiswal, District Excise Officer, Atal Nagar, Naya Raipur, Garib Pal Singh Dardi, District Excise Officer, Office of Assistant Commissioner, Excise, District Rajnandgaon, Iqbal Ahmed Khan, District Excise Officer, Office of District Excise Officer Dantewada, Janardan Singh Kaurav, State Level Flying Squad Team Chhattisgarh, Nitin Kumar Khanduja, Assistant District Excise Officer, Office of District Excise Officer, Bemetara. Challan action was also taken against these 12 Assistant Commissioners.
They include:
- Pramod Kumar Netam, Office of District Excise Officer, District Bemetara.
- Vikas Kumar Goswami, Office of Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Divisional Flying Squad Surguja Division.
- Naveen Pratap Singh Tomar, Office of Excise Commissioner, Atal Nagar Naya Raipur.
- Rajesh Jaiswal, Office of District Excise Officer Mungeli.
- Manju Shri Kasher, Office of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited Raipur Headquarters.
- Dinkar Vasnik, Office of Excise Commissioner Atal Nagar Naya Raipur.
- Ashish Kosam, Office of Deputy Commissioner Excise Divisional Flying Squad Bastar Division.
- Saurabh Bakshi, Office of Excise Commissioner Atal Nagar Naya Raipur.
- Prakash Pal, State Level Flying Squad Chhattisgarh,
- Ramkrishna Mishra Office of Deputy Commissioner Excise District Raipur.
- Alakh Ram Sidar, Office of Assistant Commissioner Excise District Janjgir Champa.
- Sonal Netam, Office of District Excise Officer District Sarangarh Bilaigarh.
