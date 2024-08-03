ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 4 Injured As Lift Falls From Fourth Floor In Bhilai Apartment

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Residents of Shakuntala Apartment in Bhilai complained that there has been no maintenance every since the lift was installed in 2017. Four family members, who were in the lift when the accident occurred are undergoing treatment at Shankaracharya Hospital of whom, two are in critical condition.

Chhattisgarh: 4 Injured As Lift Falls From Fourth Floor In Bhilai Apartment
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): Four members of a family suffered injuries after a lift fell from the fourth floor of a residential building in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai district on Friday, police said. All the injured are undergoing treatment but two are stated to be in critical condition.

The accident took place in Shakuntala Apartment in Vaishali Nagar area of ​​Bhilai at around 4 pm. There were four persons on board the elevator at the time of the incident.

Some people had come to visit Shiv Choudhary's family, who lives in the fourth floor of the apartment yesterday. Four family members had boarded the lift and were descending when it suddenly snapped and plunged straight to the parking lot. They were rescued from inside the lift by security staff.

All four were taken to Shankaracharya Hospital for medical attention, where doctors stated two to be in critical condition.

Residents of Shakuntala Apartment said the construction work of the building had started in 2014 by land owner Shakuntala Dhaate and builder Vakil Ahmed. Till now, many flats have not been handed over to the owners while registration of many others are yet to be completed, they complained.

"In 2017, the builder had installed this elevator but no maintenance has been done since then. There is only one lift although there is provision for two. This incident has exposed the negligence of the operator and it should be investigated whether the rules were followed while installing the lift or not," a flat owner of Shakuntala Apartment said.

