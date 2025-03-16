Chhattisgarh: Korea Lover Beats Girlfriend To Death, Couple Was In Live-In Relationship Under 'Dhuku'

Korea: A youth allegedly killed his girlfriend with whom he was in a live-in relationship in Korea district of Chhattisgarh, police officials said on Saturday.

The young woman was left in a critical condition after being thrashed by her boyfriend. She was first admitted to Baikunthpur District Hospital by her family, but when her condition kept deteriorating, the doctors referred her to Ambikapur Medical College, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

After her death, the family lodged a complaint against her boyfriend at the Police Assistance Center of Ambikapur Medical College.

Ambikapur Police recorded the statement of the complainants and registered the case. According to the complaint of the family, two years ago, the victim (name withheld), a resident of Surajpur district, started living with the youth as part of 'Dhuku', a form of live-in relationship acceptable among the tribes.

The family said that everything was fine for a few days, but later, the youth started beating their daughter. When the incidents of beating increased, their daughter left the youth and returned to her parents' home.

After a few weeks, the youth visited the family, regretted his actions, and convinced them that he would not repeat his ill behaviour. Following his assurance, the family sent the daughter with him; however, after a few days, the series of beatings again started. This time, the youth beat up his girlfriend so badly under the influence of alcohol that she was left in a critical condition.

Regretting their decision to send her back, the family admitted their daughter to the district hospital and then, on doctor's advice, took her to Ambikapur Medical College, where she died during treatment.

Amolak Singh, Additional SP, Ambikapur, said a complaint has been lodged in the Police Assistance Center of Ambikapur Medical College Hospital. "The statements of the family have also been recorded in the Police Assistance Center. The case diary is being sent from Ambikapur to Korea Police," he said.