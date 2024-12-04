ETV Bharat / state

CAF Foils Naxal Attack, Recovers IED In Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

The CAF seized and defused three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) weighing 2 kgs each from Bhandarpal, Jabkasa and Madgaon district in Chhattisgarh.

CAF Foils Naxal Attack, Recovers IED In Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon
Representative Photo (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Kondagaon: Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAF) on Tuesday, December 3, foiled a significant Naxal attack as they seized and defused three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) weighing 2 kgs each, during a combing operation in the hilly areas of Bhandarpal, Jabkasa and Madgaon district here.

Joint Operation: The joint operation was carried out by the Dhanora District Police Force and Kuemari CAF personnel to cut down on Naxal attacks in the area, otherwise dominated by these anti-social elements. Police received a tip-off about the criminals conspiring a big blast, which was halted in time, due to the swift action and execution by the CAF.

Why Were The IEDs Planted? The IEDs were targeted to kill the security forces and establish Naxalite rule in the region, thus spreading terror and mayhem.

Anil Vishwakarma, SDPO, Farasgaon said that search operations have been intensified in the neighbouring regions to curb Naxal attacks (ETV Bharat)

SDOP's Statement: Anil Vishwakarma, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Farasgaon, assured even intensified search operations to eliminate Naxal's presence in the area. He said, "The IEDs were recovered at 4 pm on Tuesday following which the Bomb Disposal Squad foiled them. We have intensified search operations in the neighbouring regions to avoid any pre-planned attack."

Maoists Killed In Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border: Three days ago on December 1, as many as seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with the Greyhounds, an elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, in the Eturnagaram Chalpaka forest area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The encounter took place during a combing operation, police said. "Seven Maoists were killed in the exchange of fire", a senior police official said, adding two AK 47 rifles were among the weapons seized from the scene.

Amid increased Maoist activity, especially on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in the recent past, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender chaired a key meeting with top security brass last month urging them to work in tandem with their Chhattisgarh counterparts.

