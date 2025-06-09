Kanker: Known as a Naxal hotbed, Chhattisgarh's Kanker district is now gaining recognition for its fish - those cultivated in the Dudhawa reservoir - which are making way to plates across seven seas apart from catering to the needs of the local markets.

Under the government initiated Blue Revolution and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, aiming to transform the local economy through sustainable aquaculture, cage culture was introduced in the Dudhawa reservoir. It envisaged installation of 240 floating cages from which, today, Pangasius and Tilapia varieties are being reared producing around 4 metric tonnes fish per cage.

From Red Zone To Blue Revolution, Chhattisgarh Kanker’s Tilapia Reaches American Plates (ETV Bharat)

“Tilapia is highly nutritious. It is also rich in protein because of which it is a preferred choice not only in Indian states but also in countries like the US,” said Samar Singh Kanwar, an official from the district’s Fisheries Department.

Locally, the fish was always in demand and sold to retailers. However, experts feel its real economic promise lies beyond national borders. Once harvested, the fish is taken to Kolkata in insulated vehicles, where it is processed into fillets and made ready for export. Since the demand in the American market is growing steadily, it is bringing in lakhs of rupees in revenue for cage operators here.

“Apart from the income it gives the cage owners, it has provided direct and indirect employment to many people in the region,” Kanwar added.

Driven by the success of the initiative in Kanker, the district was recently awarded Best Inland District by the Central Government.

Locals, who were mostly sustaining through agriculture and affected by Red conflict, are now looking forward to better days through fish farming as a viable and profitable livelihood. The initiative has reduced migration and improved nutrition in rural households.