Chhattisgarh: Injured Elephant Calf Abandoned By Its Own Kind, Rescued By Mankind

GARIABAND: In a heart-wrenching tale, an injured elephant calf abandoned by its herd has been rescued after 20-day operation by the Forest Department in Chhattisgarh's Risgaon range. The calf had suffered severe injuries to its jaw and leg after stepping on a potash bomb on November 8.

The blast that left the calf unable to move while forcing its herd of 40 elephants to abandon it. Forest officials, however, were determined to save the calf and used thermal drones, a dog squad, and trackers to locate and monitor it in the dense jungle.

“The calf was injured badly. We had very less time to act so as to raise its hope for survival,” Varun Jain, deputy director of the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, said.

Soon after the rescue, the injured calf was immediately treated in the forest, though its condition remains critical. Officials said they are closely monitoring its recovery. "If its condition doesn't improve within 24 hours, we will shift it to Raipur for advanced care," Jain said.

Potash bombs, often used by poachers to trap animals, have become a major menace in the region. Despite the Forest Department’s efforts to trace the accused poacher, no arrests have been made so far. However, the authorities have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the accused.

Interestingly, while the calf’s herd abandoned it, forest officials have stepped in as caretakers. “This isn’t just about saving one animal. It’s about protecting wildlife in their natural habitats,” Jain said.