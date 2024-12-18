Chhattisgarh: Illegal Withdrawal Of Money From Deceased Woman's Bank Account Lands Staff In Jail

Kawardha: Four employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch of Bodla in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, including the branch manager, have been arrested for allegedly withdrawing money from customers' bank accounts including that of a deceased woman.

The arrests followed a complaint filed by Ashok Hathile, who discovered that Rs 1.46 lakh had been illegally withdrawn from his deceased grandmother, Deepa Ahirwar’s bank account.

Bodla Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Akhilesh Kaushik said after the complaint from Hathile, police initiated investigation and found that bank employees manipulated the Customer Information File (CIF) linked to another account by changing the account holder's name to Deepa Ahirwar, allowing them to access and withdraw funds.

The CIF, a unique number assigned to every account holder, is essential for identifying and managing accounts.

Four Employees, Including Branch Manager, Arrested

DSP Kaushik identified the main accused as Prateek Uike, who had already been remanded two days earlier. On Tuesday, police arrested branch manager Sanjay Prakash Jarika, along with staff members Suraj Sharma and Nishant Kumar. The accused were presented in court, and charges under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468, 471 (forgery), and 34 were filed against them.

More Fraud Cases in SBI Bodla Branch

The DSP also revealed another fraud case involving Mangli Bai, who reported that Rs 82,000 had been withdrawn from her inactive account. Bank employees Suraj Sharma and Nishant Kumar allegedly reactivated the account using a Rs 20 debit voucher under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana scheme. They then withdrew Rs 80,000 in two separate transactions.