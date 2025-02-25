Chhattisgarh Recorded 7,723 Cases Of Illegal Mining, Storage And Transportation Of Minerals In 2024

Raipur: More than 7,700 cases of illegal excavation, storage and transportation of minerals were registered in mineral-rich Chhattisgarh in 2024, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai informed the state assembly on Tuesday. The CM, who also holds the mining portfolio, stated this in a written reply to an unstarred question raised by senior BJP MLA and former minister Rajesh Munat.

In the reply, the CM said, "From January 1 to December 31, 2024, a total of 7,723 cases of illegal storage/excavation/transportation of minerals have been registered in the state, and while taking action on these cases, a total settlement amount of Rs 23,76,81,139 has been recovered." In his question, Munat also sought to know whether minerals and vehicles were seized in these cases, to which the CM answered in the affirmative.

The written reply further said, under Section 23-B of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, there is a provision to release illegal minerals and vehicles (engaged in its excavation and transportation) after recovering a settlement amount.

In 7,555 out of the total 7,723 cases, the vehicles seized along with minerals were released after the recovery of the settlement amount, it said. The state government has a policy to prevent illegal excavation, storage and transportation of minerals, it added.