Chhattisgarh: House Of Surajpur Double Murder Accused Demolished With Bulldozers

Surajpur: The district administration in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur on Monday demolished the “illegal” house of the prime accused in the horrific double murder of the wife and daughter of a head constable earlier this month.

The house of the accused Kuldeep Sahu located at old bus stand was demolished early Monday morning in presence of top civil and police officers besides the local municipal officials. A large number of police personnel was deployed at the spot to prevent a possible law and order situation.

In the run up to the demolition exercise, the Surajpur Municipal Administration had pasted a notice on the house of the accused, calling the house an illegal construction.

Surajpur Tehsildar Sameer Sharma said that a total of three houses including that of the accused Sahu built illegally were demolished by the administration.