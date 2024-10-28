Chhattisgarh: House Of Surajpur Double Murder Accused Demolished With Bulldozers

Surajpur: The district administration in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur on Monday demolished the “illegal” house of the prime accused in the horrific double murder of the wife and daughter of a head constable earlier this month.
The house of the accused Kuldeep Sahu located at old bus stand was demolished early Monday morning in presence of top civil and police officers besides the local municipal officials. A large number of police personnel was deployed at the spot to prevent a possible law and order situation.
In the run up to the demolition exercise, the Surajpur Municipal Administration had pasted a notice on the house of the accused, calling the house an illegal construction.
Surajpur Tehsildar Sameer Sharma said that a total of three houses including that of the accused Sahu built illegally were demolished by the administration.
The Horrific Double Murder: The double murder took place on October 13 when accused Kuldeep Sahu along with his accomplices brutally murdered the wife and 9-year-old daughter of Head Constable Talib Sheikh after an altercation with the latter during Durga Puja.
According to police sources, accused Sahu held a grudge against Sheikh and wanted to kill the Head Constable. But when he could not succeed in the plan, he brutally murdered the Head Constable's wife and daughter after barging inside the house.
Amid vehement protests, the police on October 16, arrested four accused including the main accused Kuldeep Sahu. On October 21, the state government shunted SP Surajpur, M R Ahire and replaced him with Prashant Thakur.
Read more: