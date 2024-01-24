Loading...

Unmarried Woman Leaves Her Infant Girl to Die in Rathole in Chhattisgarh; Rescued By Locals

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

Infant file pic

Local sources said that the village head was passing through the area when he heard the cries of the child and while tracing the sound of the cries, he reached the rathole where the girl was found buried inside the rathole and covered with mud from outside. The girl has been shifted to the local health facility where she is said to be stable and out of danger.

Jagdalpur: In a horrific incident reported from Chhattisgarh, an infant girl allegedly born out of an illicit relationship was recovered alive from a rathole after being buried alive by her mother in Jagdalpur district of Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, sources said on Wednesday. The incident has come to light at Tokapal village of Kodenar area of Jagdalpur.

Local sources said that the incident came to light after a village sarpanch was passing through the area and heard the cries of an infant. As the village head tried to trace the sound of the cries, he was led to a rat-hole where the newborn girl had been buried alive by covering the hole with mud! The village head raised a hue and cry and rushed to the village with the girl.

Local sources said that the newborn girl was found alive and was immediately rushed to the Dimrapala Health Centre. An official said that the condition of the baby girl is stable and she is out of danger. In the meantime, the local police launched an investigation to trace the parents of the girl. An official said that preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was born to an unmarried woman whose partner refused to accept the child.

During interrogation, the woman told the police that she was compelled to take the dreadful step after her partner refused to own the child. It was not immediately known whether the accused has been arrested by the police. Further details into the case are awaited.

  1. Read more: Kerala: Infant killed by mother, her boyfriend in Kochi
  2. Woman murders infant granddaughter in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
  3. Newborn dumped in Odisha borewell rescued after 6-hour ordeal, admitted to hospital

TAGGED:

Jagdalpur newsinfant girl ratholeInfant girl motherInfant girl jagdalpur

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.